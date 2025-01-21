FBR shares plan with IMF to address revenue shortfall

Business Business FBR shares plan with IMF to address revenue shortfall

The top tax authority needs to achieve a target of approximately Rs960 billion during January

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 10:25:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has shared a plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address issues related to the revenue shortfall.

Sources said FBR would improve container clearance at ports, auctioning of smuggled goods, and enhance enforcement capacity.

Tax collection from the under-taxed sector and the speedy resolution of cases in courts will also be prioritised. The authority aims to make progress on all these actions before the arrival of the IMF delegation.

Sources stated that FBR needed to achieve a tax target of approximately Rs960 billion during January, with the total tax target for the month rising to Rs1,340 billion after including a revenue shortfall of Rs385 billion.

Furthermore, all necessary steps will be taken to meet the target for the current month.

