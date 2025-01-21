Commerce minister meets Cambodian Senate Chairman to boost ties

The two leaders focused on enhancing parliamentary diplomacy

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Monday met with Hun Sen, Chairman of the Cambodian Senate, during his official visit to Cambodia to boost bilateral relations.

The two leaders engaged in a productive discussion focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing parliamentary diplomacy between their nations, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, Jam Kamal Khan proposed the establishment of a Cambodian Embassy in Pakistan to further solidify diplomatic ties and foster closer cooperation in trade and cultural exchanges.

He briefed the Cambodian Senate Chairman about the first session of the Joint Trade Committee (JTC), scheduled to convene tomorrow, underscoring its significance in laying the groundwork for deeper trade relations.

He also extended an invitation for the Cambodian side, including its business community, to participate in the next JTC session in Pakistan.

Chairman Hun Sen emphasized the importance of collaboration among developing nations, stating, “Developing countries must work together to create opportunities and conduct business for mutual benefit.”

Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the rapid economic growth in the East, calling it a promising avenue for collaboration.

He announced that Pakistan is set to open a commercial section in Cambodia to enhance trade relations, facilitate business-to-business interactions, and explore new economic opportunities.

Additionally, Chairman Hun Sen proposed exploring the possibility of signing a double taxation agreement between Pakistan and Cambodia.

Such an agreement would eliminate tax barriers for businesses operating in both countries and encourage greater bilateral investments.

The meeting marked a significant step in strengthening ties between Pakistan and Cambodia, with both sides expressing commitment to expanding diplomatic, economic, and parliamentary cooperation for shared prosperity.