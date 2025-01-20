PSX off to a good start on first day of week
KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading began on a positive note on Monday amid political and economic stability.
The KSE-100 Index, with an increase of 950 points, surpassed 116,000 mark during early hours of trade.
The PSX witnessed the bullish trend on Friday – the last working day of week - after ebb and flow in the preceding days.
The benchmark KSE-100 index hovered at 114,445 points after gaining more than 400 points in the morning.
Later in the day, the investors earned a lot as the KSE-100 Index flourished and closed at 115,272 after gaining 1,435 points.
The KSE-100 index closed at 113,836 points after losing 658 points on Thursday.