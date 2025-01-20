Finance Minister Aurangzeb leaves for Davos to attend WEF meeting 2025

Business Business Finance Minister Aurangzeb leaves for Davos to attend WEF meeting 2025

He will hold meetings with political, trade, and business leaders from various countries

Follow on Published On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 13:12:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday left for the Swiss city of Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025.

The finance minister will hold meetings with political, trade, and business leaders from various countries and international organizations. He will address various sessions, providing clarity on the economic landscape of the country.

He will also meet with ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.

Earlier, the minister expressed the hope that Pakistan will raise approximately $200 million by issuing Panda Bonds by June 2025.

Aurangzeb told a foreign TV channel that Pakistan intended to join China's capital markets through Panda Bonds.

He mentioned that the government was focusing on shifting the economy towards export-led growth in order to achieve sustainability in the balance of payments.

Emphasizing the importance of the second phase of the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), Finance Minister Aurangzeb said it would attract more Chinese companies and investments.

He also expressed a commitment to enhancing financial cooperation with Hong Kong. He invited Hong Kong to send delegations to explore trade and financial opportunities in Pakistan.

