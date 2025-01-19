FinMin Aurangzeb hopes to raise $200mn through Panda Bonds

Published On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 15:23:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed the hope that Pakistan will raise approximately $200 million by issuing Panda Bonds by June 2025.

Aurangzeb told a foreign TV channel that Pakistan intended to join China's capital markets through Panda Bonds.

He mentioned that the government was focusing on shifting the economy towards export-led growth in order to achieve sustainability in the balance of payments.

Emphasizing the importance of the second phase of the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), Finance Minister Aurangzeb said it would attract more Chinese companies and investments.

He also expressed a commitment to enhancing financial cooperation with Hong Kong. He invited Hong Kong to send delegations to explore trade and financial opportunities in Pakistan.

Hong Kong could serve as a suitable location for joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies, the minister said.