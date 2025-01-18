Delay in small power plants, canals incur Rs595 billion loss to national exchequer

No investigation was conducted on the project cost increase

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) - A huge loss of Rs595 billion was incurred to the national exchequer due to the delay in the projects of small power plants, canals and dams in the country which clearly Indicates the incompetency of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and other relevant authorities.

An official of the ministry told Dunya News on the condition of anonymity that no investigation was conducted on the project cost increase.

As per documents available to Dunya News, the PC-1 of projects were revised multiple times and each revision showed a significant increase in project costs.

Nai Gaj Dam is a project locked in Dadu, Sindh has been under construction since 2009. According to PC-1, the estimated cost was Rs6 billion. After the revised cost, the PC-1 is up to Rs46 billion.

Despite spending Rs21 billion, only 45% of the construction was completed.

Another Dam Darawat was initially planned to be completed in Rs3 billion but the cost surged to Rs11 billion at the completion of project.

Kachhi Canal project was estimated to be concluded in Rs31 billion but its cost was surged to Rs81 billion. The irony is regardless of spending Rs81 billion, the canal was damaged by floods and now Rs8 billion are being requested to repair the project.

Hydropower Projects on the Indus River were also delayed causing billions of loss to the country. The 128 MW Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project was estimated at Rs7 billion but it was completed with the cost of Rs27 billion.

The documents further reveal severe mismanagement, unexplained cost escalations, and a lack of accountability in these projects.