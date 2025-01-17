IMF projects 3pc economic growth for Pakistan

Business Business IMF projects 3pc economic growth for Pakistan

The report forecasts a 4 percent economic growth rate for Pakistan in the next fiscal year

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 23:35:03 PKT

ISLAMABD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s economic growth is expected to remain at 3 percent during the current fiscal year, according to the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook Report.

The report forcasts a 4 percent economic growth rate for Pakistan in the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, India’s growth rate is predicted to be 6.5 percent for both the current and the next fiscal year.

For the United States, the report estimates a 2.7 percent growth rate this year, declining to 2.1 per cent in the next fiscal year.

China’s economic growth is projected at 4.6 per cent for the current year and 4.5 per cent for the next year.

The United Kingdom’s economy is expected to grow by 1.6 per cent this year, with a slight dip to 1.5 in the next fiscal year, the report stated.

