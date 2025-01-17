Stocks trade in green as week draws to close

Business Business Stocks trade in green as week draws to close

The benchmark KSE-100 index hovered at 114,445 points after gaining more than 400 points

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 13:49:00 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witness bullish trend on the last day of trade.

The benchmark KSE-100 index hovered at 114,445 points after gaining more than 400 points.

It must be remembered that the KSE-100 index closed at 113,836 points after losing 658 points.

On the other hand, the dollar price decreased in the interbank by Rs0.11.

The dollar stood at Rs278.75 after the dip in its price from Rs278.86.

