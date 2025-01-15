Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $29

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,900 and was sold at Rs280,800 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs277,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,487 to Rs240,741 from Rs238,254 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs220,679 from Rs218,400.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08, respectively.

