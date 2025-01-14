Punjab confirms gold reserves in Attock

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has confirmed the presence of gold reserves at the confluence of the Kabul and Indus River in Attock.

The confirmation follows a year-long survey conducted by the Geological Survey of Pakistan and further verification by NESPAK.

A high level committee from the Punjab government is set brief Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz about the findings.

Sources reveal that the provincial government plans to hold an international auction to extract the gold reserve.

The discovery aligns with earlier claims made by former provincial minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad regarding the presence of gold in Attock.