Bullish trend continues in PSX as trade volume surges

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls continued their rally in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index hovered at 114,556 points after gaining 326 points.

It must be remembered that the PSX witnessed bullish trend a day earlier with the benchmark KSE-100 index closing at 114,230.06 points.

Overall trading activities also improved as total daily volumes on ready counter increased to 521.209 million shares as compared to 499.846 million shares traded on last Friday while total daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 28.287 billion against previous session’s Rs 24.825 billion on Monday (Jan 13).