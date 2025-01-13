PSX gains ground after jittery week

Follow on Published On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 14:50:04 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday gained ground after sluggish trading last week.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 113,247 on Friday – last working day of the week. The stocks spending bounced back on Monday and reached 114,068 in early hours of trade.

Later, the gain was reduced to 711 points, which brought down the KSE-100 Index to 113,958.

Last week saw a reduction of 4,000 points. According to the weekly report, the KSE-100 Index saw a reduction of 4,340 points, or 3.69 per cent.

In the business week, the highest level of 100 Index was 118,735 points. The lowest level was 112,013 points.

As for trade, it was recorded at Rs3.91 billion in one week. Overall, the total business activity stood at Rs159 billion.