PIA to expand operations in Europe after removal of four-year ban

Business Business PIA to expand operations in Europe after removal of four-year ban

It will expand its network in Europe on a commercial basis

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Jan 2025 00:54:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - PIA will expand its operations in the European Union (EU), a PIA official said on Sunday, days after a first PIA flight landed in Paris following the removal of a four-year ban.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended PIA’s authorization to operate in the EU in June 2020 over concerns about the ability of Pakistani aviation authorities to ensure compliance with international standards.

EASA, United Kingdom and United States authorities suspended permission for PIA to operate in the region after Pakistan began investigating the validity of pilots’ licenses following a deadly plane crash that killed 97 people. In November 2024, EASA announced it had lifted the ban.

The Pakistani airline this week held a roadshow in Paris after its first flight arrived in the French capital from Islamabad on Friday, which was attended by Pakistani nationals and travel agents from all over France and Europe, according to the airline.

“Compatriots living abroad have given PIA a response beyond expectations,” PIA Chief Commercial Officer Nausherwan Adil said at the roadshow. “PIA will expand its network in Europe on a commercial basis.”

The Pakistani community demanded that PIA operate flights to other European cities as well, according to the airline. After the start of PIA flights to Paris, a clear decrease is being observed in fares of other airlines operating to Pakistan.

“PIA is taking all steps to restore its fleet. In the meantime, PIA is making access to Pakistan from other cities in Europe possible in collaboration with other airlines and train networks,” the airline said.

“In the light of the feedback received from here [at the roadshow], PIA will improve its service quality and meet the expectations of its customers.”

PIA, however, remains barred from operating flights to the UK and the United States. The airline flies to multiple cities inside Pakistan, including the mountainous north, as well as to the Gulf and Southeast Asia.