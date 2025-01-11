PSX loses 4,000 points by sliding bearish

Business Business PSX loses 4,000 points by sliding bearish

In just one week, the PSX saw a reduction of 4,000 points.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 18:05:13 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - After seeing a positive trend for a few weeks, the stock market witnessed a bearish behaviour in the ongoing week.

In just one week, the PSX saw a reduction of 4,000 points.

According to the weekly report, the 100 index saw a reduction of 4,340 points. In one week, the index came downward by 3.69 percent. It was closed at 113,247.

Also read: Sluggish trade at PSX ahead of 'weekend'

In the business week, the highest level of 100 index was 118,735 points. The lowest level was 112,013 points.

As for trade, it was recorded at Rs3.91 billion in one week. Overall, the total business activity stood at Rs159 billion.

