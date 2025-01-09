PM inaugurates Faceless Customs Assessment System

Business
The new system aims to streamline customs operations

(Web Desk) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Faceless Customs Assessment System of Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) in Karachi on Wednesday.

Under the Prime Minister's guidance, this advanced customs clearance system has been set up at the Karachi Port.

The new system aims to streamline customs operations, significantly reducing the time taken for clearance and promoting transparency in the process.

With the implementation of this system, the time for customs clearance has reduced drastically, with the minimum duration now being just 15 to 20 minutes, and the maximum duration extending to 19 hours.

The Faceless Assessment System is a key component of FBR's reform program. It ensures that importers and customs officers do not have direct contact during the clearance process.

Importers will no longer be aware of the officer handling their cargo, and the customs officer will not know which importer's goods they are processing, enhancing the system's integrity and reducing the scope for malpractice.

The system also promotes a faster workflow by ensuring that no social media applications are used on the computers involved in customs processing.

Additionally, the new system has facilitated smoother and faster clearance for importers, significantly contributing to ease of doing business.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, only honest and dedicated officers have been assigned to operate the new digitalized system.

To further optimize the working environment, all staff working on this system have access to necessary amenities, such as food, prayer facilities, and washrooms, within the same working area, while mobile phone usage is strictly prohibited.

The implementation of the Faceless Assessment System has resulted in a substantial reduction in the time required for customs clearance and has led to an 80 percent decrease in complaints.

Moreover, this system represents a significant milestone in the fight against corruption in Pakistan’s customs operations.