PIA flight for Paris to depart tomorrow after four-year hiatus

It gets overwhelming response as all tickets sold out

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 02:00:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In an important milestone, Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) first flight after four years is all set to take off for Paris on Friday (tomorrow), with all its tickets have been sold out.

It gets overwhelming response from passengers as all its seats have been booked.

The flight will leave for Paris after four years.

According to PIA spokesperson, almost all economy class tickets of the two-way flight from Pakistan to Paris have been sold.

The spokesperson said, the aircraft has a total capacity of 323 passengers, and only eleven executive economy seats are left on the first flight.

Similarly, about 85 percent of the tickets for next week’s flights have also been sold, only a few executive economy seats are left.

The spokesperson said there was a great demand for direct flights from Europe to Pakistan.