PSX rebounds with over 1600-point surge, reclaims 117,000 mark

The KSE-100 gained over 1,600 points during intraday trading

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 10:50:49 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) registered a significant recovery during intraday trading on Wednesday a day after it recorded bearish trend.

The KSE-100 index has gained 1697.54 points to reclaim the mark of 117,000 mark during intraday trading.

Buying activity was recorded in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and refinery.

A day earlier, the 100-Index continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 202.44 points, a negative change of 0.17 percent, closing at 116,052.68 points.

A total of 792,770,655 shares were traded during the day as compared to 819,805,715 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.694 billion against Rs. 38.326 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 453 companies had transacted their shares in the stock market, 133 of them recorded gains and 275 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.

