China's Shandong Port Group blacklists US sanctioned oil vessels, say traders

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Shandong Port Group issued a notice on Monday banning US sanctioned oil vessels from its network of ports, according to three traders, potentially restricting blacklisted vessels from major energy terminals on China's east coast.

The notice, shared with Reuters by two traders and confirmed by a third, forbids ports to dock, unload or provide ship services to vessels on the Office of Foreign Assets Control list managed by the US Department of Treasury.

Shandong Port Group oversees major ports on China's east coast including Qingdao, Rizhao, Yantai which are major terminals for importing sanctioned oil.

Shandong Port Group did not respond to calls from Reuters.