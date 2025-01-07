PSX plummets by 1,800 points a day after touching all-time high

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday plummeted a day after touching the all-time high 118,000 points.

As trading began on Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index gained 588 points touching the figure of 116,843. But the gain was short-lived as stocks dipped by 1,800 points amid bearish trend.

The KSE-100 Index dipped to 114,311 around noon.

On Monday, the PSX reached all-time high of 118,000 as bulls continued to run the market.

On the first day of trading of the business week, the KSE-100 Index soared by more than 1,000 points to reach another record high of 118,735 points.

Hours later, the gains went south and the stocks came down by 1,100 points to 116,000.

On Friday last, the KSE-100 Index closed at 117,586 points.