Pakistan Stock Exchange dips after crossing 118,000 mark milestone

Business Business Pakistan Stock Exchange dips after crossing 118,000 mark milestone

The KSE-100 index soared by more than 1,000 points to reach 118,735 on Monday

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 16:47:18 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday crossed yet another milestone of 118,000 as bulls continued to run the market.

On the first day of trading of the business week, the KSE-100 index soared by more than 1,000 points to reach another record high of 118,735 points.

Hours later, the gains went south and the stocks came down by 1,100 points to 116,000.

On Friday, the KSE-100 index closed at 117,586 points.

US DOLLAR

On the other hand, the dollar depreciated in the interbank trading early morning. The Pak rupee became 11 paisas dearer against the greenback at Rs278.45 in the interbank market.

Last week, the dollar closed at Rs278.56.