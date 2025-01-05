Tuna fetches over $1.3 million at Japan New Year's auction

Weighing 276 kgs, the catch was bought by wholesaler Yamayuki and restaurant Sushi Ginza Onodera

TOKYO (Reuters) – A bluefin tuna was sold for 207 million yen ($1,316,835) on Saturday, marking the second-highest bid at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market's annual auction since its inception in 1999, according to market organisers.

Weighing 276 kilograms (608.4 lbs), the prized catch was jointly bought by renowned tuna wholesaler Yamayuki and upscale sushi restaurant Sushi Ginza Onodera, organisers told Reuters.

The record for the highest bid at the annual auction stands at 333.6 million yen ($3.1 million at the time), set in 2019, according to local media reports.