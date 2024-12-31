Govt hikes petroleum prices by up to Rs2.96 per litre

Price of petrol increased by 56 paisas per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Tuesday increased the prices of petroleum products.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the prices of petroleum products have been raised by up to Rs2.96 per litre for the next 15 days.

The government has increased the price of petrol by 56 paisas per litre and the price of high-speed diesel by Rs2.96 per litre for the next fortnight.

The Ministry of Finance issued a notification for the implementation of the new prices, which will take effect from midnight and remain in place for the next 15 days.

