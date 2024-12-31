Bulls continue running on PSX on last day of the year

The KSE-100 index increased by 970 points to 116,229 points

Tue, 31 Dec 2024 11:16:36 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was bullish in early trading on the last day of the year on Tuesday.

The market opened in robust manner and the KSE-100 index increased by 970 points to 116,229 points. The KSE-110 index gained 3,900 points on Monday.

The market witnessed volatility in the previous week when it closed at 111,351 points after gaining 927 points on Friday.

The PSX has been bullish during the last couple of months of the year 2024. It achieved the historic milestone of 100,000 mark for the first time on November 29. Various factors such as reduction in policy rate have cast a positive effect on the PSX.

RUPEE GAINS

The positive sentiments continued the currency exchange rate and rupee became stronger by eight paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trade. It was 278.40 to a dollar from yesterday’s 278.48.