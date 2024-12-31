FBR steps up action against Karachi tax evading marquees

Records of marriage halls confiscated

Tue, 31 Dec 2024 01:09:05 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has stepped up action against tax evading marriage halls.

Wedding halls earning millions of rupees annually in Shahr-e-Quaid were involved in tax evasion.

Teams of Regional Tax Office 1, District South raided the marriage halls and confiscated their record of income of a year.

FBR officials said after checking data and withholding status of marriage halls under Income Tax Ordinance 2001, RTO – I, it was found that the marriage halls were involved tax evasion.

Apart from this, these marriage halls continued to be negligent in collecting tax on the services provided to the customers.

The Regional Tax Office officers had also collected the data of marriage halls in District East last week.

It may be noted that Regional Tax teams in District Central, South and District East conducted raids on these marriage halls.