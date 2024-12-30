Bulls rule PSX as KSE-100 index surpasses 115,000 points

The benchmark index has gained 3,900 points as trading is under way

Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 17:18:54 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) registered significant gains on Monday, the first day of the new business week, with bulls tossing the stocks above 115,000 mark.

During intraday trading, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 3,907 points to rise up to 115,258.

Experts attribute the recent surge to various factors such as cut in policy rate and massive inflow by banks into market.

Reports said the local mutual funds, primarily powered by banks, have injected around Rs58 billion into the market, sparking a wave of positive sentiments among investors.

PSX witnessed volatility in previous week when it closed at 111,351 points after gaining 927 points on Friday.

A total of 815,920,043 shares were traded during the day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 32.917 billion.

As many as 443 companies had transacted their shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

