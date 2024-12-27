Optimism returns in PSX as bulls toss PSX above 111k points

Business Business Optimism returns in PSX as bulls toss PSX above 111k points

The benchmark KSE-100 index hovers at 111, 289 points after gaining more than 800 points

Follow on Published On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 11:06:23 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls returned in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on the last day of trading in the stock market.

The benchmark KSE-100 index hovered at 111, 289 points after gaining more than 800 points.

It must be noticed that the PSX witnessed persisted selling on Dec 26 (Thursday), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hovering at 111,432.59 after losing 1,000 points during the opening hours of trading in the market.

Bears took hold of key sectors including cement, commercial banks, fertilizer and refinery.

In addition, index-heavy stocks including NRL, HUBCO, MARI, POL, ENGRO, HBL, FABL and SILK also traded in the red.

Earlier on Wednesday (Dec 25), the stock market remained closed on account of a public holiday observed to celebrate birth anniversary of country’s founder Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Besides, the PSX witnessed a highly volatile session on Tuesday (Dec 24) as stocks moved in both directions, closing at 112,414.81 points in deep red after losing 1,509.61 points due to increased selling pressure.

