US holiday retail sales stronger than last year with online boost, Mastercard says

Business Business US holiday retail sales stronger than last year with online boost, Mastercard says

US holiday retail sales stronger than last year with online boost, Mastercard says

Follow on Published On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 18:30:27 PKT

(Reuters) - US retail sales rose 3.8% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, as intense promotion to drum up sales in what was expected to be a highly competitive holiday season for retailers prompted last-minute shopping among consumers.

The sales jump was well above a 3.1% increase a year earlier and handily beat Mastercard's forecast in September of a 3.2% rise, with the last five days of the season accounting for 10% of all holiday spending.

Major retailers including Walmart and Amazon ramped up promotions and value messaging to attract customers amid a highly competitive holiday season.

"The holiday shopping season revealed a consumer who is willing and able to spend but driven by a search for value as can be seen by concentrated e-commerce spending during the biggest promotional periods," said Michelle Meyer, chief economist at Mastercard Economics Institute.

Online sales rose at a faster pace of 6.7%, compared with a 6.3% rise last year, with apparel categories seeing strong demand.

Low-cost e-commerce rivals Shein and PDD Holding's Temu all offered attractive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to lure shoppers.

Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. It excludes automotive sales.