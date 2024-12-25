Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to strengthen economic ties

133 Pakistani companies including pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, food to showcase: Jam Kamal

Published On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 19:36:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are set to strengthen their economic ties as preparations are underway for Pakistan’s trade exhibition in Jeddah, marking a major milestone in bilateral trade relations.

In an exclusive talk with Dunya News, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal highlighted the substantial progress in trade relations between the two nations over the past six months. He disclosed that the exhibition will showcase 133 Pakistani companies, featuring stalls from key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, textiles, food, construction, and information and communication technology (ICT).

"This exhibition will serve as a significant milestone in the global branding of Pakistani products, providing access to millions in Saudi Arabia and beyond," Jam Kamal stated, emphasising the strategic importance of the event.

The minister further disclosed that several agreements have already been finalised through business-to-business (B2B) meetings, and the upcoming event is expected to yield further opportunities for collaboration.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Ministry of Commerce, and their Saudi counterparts are jointly organising the exhibition. Jam Kamal described the event as a prime opportunity to create new trade avenues between the Pakistani and Saudi business communities.