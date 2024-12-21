Gold prices up by Rs2,100 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,800

Published On: Sat, 21 Dec 2024 18:36:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,100 and was sold at Rs273,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs271,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,800 to Rs234,396 from Rs232,596 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs214,863 from Rs213,213.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs. Rs2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,622 from $2,601, the Association reported.