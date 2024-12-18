Pakistan's Consumer Confidence index reaches three-year high

Inflation concerns are at their lowest in three years, job security confidence grew by 3 percent

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) has risen by plus 0.8 points, reaching its highest level in three years,according to the December 2024 Global Consumer Confidence report.

The report highlights that the percentage of people considering the economy ‘strong’ increased from 4 percent to 16 percent, with a fourfold rise in purchasing big-ticket items like cars and houses.

Inflation concerns are at their lowest in there years, job security confidence grew by 3 percent and saving optimism continued to improve.

Durable goods purchases saw a significant rise, while long- term improvements in household financial conditions reflects growing confidence.

The report highlights Pakistan’s resilience and economic stability despite challenges, showcasing positive momentum in consumers’ sentiment.