OGRA approves hike in gas prices, sends advice to govt for a nod

Business Business OGRA approves hike in gas prices, sends advice to govt for a nod

The OGRA has approved an 8.71% hike for the Sui Northern and a 25.78% for the Sui Southern

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 09:56:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday approved an increase in gas prices for the current fiscal year.

According to a statement issued by the OGRA, the authority has approved an 8.71 percent increase in gas prices for the Sui Northern while a 25.78 percent hike for the Sui Southern.

The average gas price for Sui Northern will be Rs1,778.35 per MMBTU and for Sui Southern Rs1,762.51 per MMBTU.

The OGRA statement added that a summary to increase gas prices has been sent to the federal government and a final decision will be taken on the advice from Islamabad.