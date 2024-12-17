US targets North Korean money laundering network with sanctions

Business Business US targets North Korean money laundering network with sanctions

US targets North Korean money laundering network with sanctions

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 21:23:36 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two people and one entity based in the United Arab Emirates, accusing them of being involved in a network that launders millions of dollars generated by IT workers and cybercrimes to support the North Korean government.

The US Treasury Department saidin a statement, opens new tabthat the two people hit with sanctions worked through a UAE-based front company to facilitate money laundering and cryptocurrency conversion services that funneled the illicit proceeds back to Pyongyang.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Tuesday's action comes as Washington seeks to cut off funding for North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, the Treasury said.

“As the DPRK continues to use complex criminal schemes to fund its WMD and ballistic missile programs -fbusi including through the exploitation of digital assets - Treasury remains focused on disrupting the networks that facilitate this flow of funds to the regime,” Treasury Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley Smith said in the statement.

Tuesday's move targeted UAE-based Chinese nationals Lu Huaying and Zhang Jian as well as UAE-based Green Alpine Trading LLC. It freezes any of their US assets and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions.

The Emirati embassy in Washington didn't immediately return a message seeking comment. Reuters could not immediately locate contact details for Green Alpine Trading, Lu or Zhang.