ECC meeting set to be held on Dec 19

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will preside over meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting will be held on December 19 (Thursday), Dunya news reported on Tuesday.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will preside over the meeting.

During the meeting, the committee is expected to approve a set of the grants given by the federal government, including issuance of Pakistan Social Impact bond worth Rs1 billion and Rs1.88 billion for establishing the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company.

According to sources, other possible approvals by the ECC include Rs530.61 million for the digitisation initiative and Rs520.37 million for the development grant of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Furthermore, the meeting will also mull over payments of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) under the Prime Minister’s agriculture package.

In addition, reduction of wheat prices under subsidy given to Gilgit Baltistan and technical grant on imported urea shall also be part of deliberation.