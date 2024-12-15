Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, slashes diesel by Rs3.05 per litre

Petrol will continue to be sold at Rs252.10 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Sunday kept the petrol prices unchanged, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) reduced by Rs3.05 per litre for the next fortnight.

According to a notification from the Finance Division, petrol will continue to be sold at Rs252.10 per litre, and HSD at Rs255.38 per litre, effective December 16, 2024.

Additionally, the price of light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs2.78 per litre.

Earlier, reports suggested a possible increase in fuel prices by up to Rs4 per litre.

During the previous review on November 30, petrol prices were raised by Rs3.72 per litre, while HSD saw an increase of Rs3.29 per litre.

