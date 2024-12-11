IPPs cause Rs596bn loss to national kitty

They lost Rs47 billion, Rs37 billion, Rs96 billion and Rs28 billion respectively

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Continuing on the trajectory of causing staggering losses to the national kitty for years, the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) bled as much as Rs596 billion at the end of year 2024.

According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the IPPs including K-Electric didn’t meet the targets set by the regulatory body, adding that it had also guided distribution companies (Discos) to trim losses but they failed to do so.

During 2023-24, the national kitty lost as much as Rs281 billion, with LESCO, KESCO, PESCO and SEPCO contributing major part of the losses.

The NEPRA report said no company could collect 100pc bills, causing Rs315 loss this year.

The Quetta Electric Supply could only collect 65.41pc.

It further highlighted low demand of electricity by consumers despite having high production capacity, explaining the reluctance on giving new connections.

On the issue of loadshedding, it held Discos responsible for not being able to meet requirements.

