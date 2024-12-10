Cabinet approves tariff review for eight more IPPs
Business
The federal cabinet had previously approved the cancellation of agreements with five IPPs.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a tariff review for eight more Independent Power Producers (IPPs).
According to sources, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal cabinet approved a tariff review for eight IPPs, including JDW, Chiniot Power, Hamza Sugar, and Almoiz Power Plant.
The government sources revealed that tariff reviews were also approved for Indus, Thal Industries, and Chanar Energy industries.
The cabinet decided based on the recommendations of a special task force on IPPs, which is expected to save the national treasury Rs200 billion.
