Business Business Pakistan to export medical professionals to Saudi Arabia

Published On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 04:17:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) will export medical professionals to Saudi Arabia, APP reported on Monday, outlining qualifications for interested applicants who meet the criteria for various job postings.

Saudi Arabia’s healthcare industry has been experiencing rapid growth and development in recent years, driven by the country’s Vision 2030 initiative.

This has led to an increased demand for highly skilled healthcare professionals from around the world, including Pakistan. From basic healthcare services in the early 20th century, Saudi Arabia has now established a comprehensive healthcare network that includes modern hospitals, specialized clinics, and advanced medical facilities.

This evolution has been supported by substantial government investments aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and services.

Historically, Saudi Arabia has relied heavily on expatriate healthcare workers to meet its growing demand for medical services.

Over the years, the influx of international healthcare professionals has continued, with a notable presence of Pakistani doctors, nurses, and allied health workers.

“Medical professionals who meet the following prescribed qualifications and experience could apply for the jobs,” APP reported, outlining the job requirements.

Interested candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine (MBBS) or an equivalent qualification from an accredited institution, have completed the HIMAA ICD-10-AM/ACHI/ACS introductory course and have at least four years of position-related experience or as a processor or auditor of insurance claims at a similar health institution or insurance company, the report said.

All candidates applying for the jobs, male of female, must be under the age of 50.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong trade, defense and cultural ties. The Kingdom is home to over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates and serves as the top destination for remittances to the cash-strapped South Asian country.

The Gulf market absorbs around 77 percent of Pakistan’s labor force. The main destinations for Pakistani workers are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BEOE) said in 2023 Pakistan aimed to increase its manpower exports to one million per annum. The South Asian country has exported over 12.7 million people to about 50 countries since 1971, official data shows.