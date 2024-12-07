KPT, Port Qasim's problems to be resolved on priority: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD ( APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Saturday said the Maritime Affairs being a large ministry had different key areas such as a coastline of eleven hundred kilometers, export of fish including sea food and others.

Talking to the media, the minister assured that the problems of exporters at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim would be resolved on a priority basis.

“We hold an open court on the first week of every month to hear the issues related to the ministry to resolve them,” he said adding that KPT’s earnings had reached Rs 10 billion and there were huge opportunities in the fisheries sector while efforts were being made to increase revenue in all sectors.

He said that a joint committee had been formed by the Prime Minister. The government would focus on future plans to further the development of KPT not on real estate. “KPT does various things for Karachi including construction of hospitals and various roads”, he added.