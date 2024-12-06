FBR imposes 10pc tax on marriage halls in Karachi

Association's president says wedding hall owners will collect tax from the parties.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has slapped 10 per cent withholding tax (WHT) on all wedding halls in Karachi, sources said on Friday.

Wedding Halls Association President Rana Raees held a detailed meeting with officials of the board during which it was decided that 10 per cent withholding tax would be imposed on marriage halls in Karachi.

The association's president said wedding hall owners would collect the tax from the parties.

He further highlighted the decision was taken as per instructions of FBR officials.

Raees said the owners of wedding halls would pay 10 per cent withholding tax apart from the rent.

He urged the customers of the marriage halls to bear in mind the FBR policies at the time of booking of wedding halls.