PSX hits another record high amid policy rate cut hopes

The benchmark 100 index has crossed 105,000 milestone in historic first

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 10:25:59 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues its record run on Wednesday as it has crossed 105,000 milestone amid hopes of cut in policy rate due to declining inflation in the country.

During intra-day trading, the benchmark 100-index witnessed gains of 553.36 points till 10:00 am to reach another record high of 105,112.43 points as compared to previous close of 104,559.07 points.

It comes amid high-flying expectations that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would further decrease the key policy rate. The Monetary Police Committee (MPC) of the central bank is set meet on December 16, 2024.

The hopes for cut in policy rate were fueled by a significant decline in inflation rate in Pakistan as it was recorded at 4.9 percent in November, the lowest reading in the six and half years.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said the inflation in October this year was 7.2pc.

The lower inflation rate is likely to result in more monetary easing, leading to further decline in cost of capital for businesses and industries.

A day earlier, the 100-index also witnessed bullish trend, gaining 1,284.13 points more points, a positive change of 1.24 percent, closing at 104,559.07 points.

A total of 1,766,474,377 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,556,252,523 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 56.624 billion against Rs. 47.097 billion on the last trading day.

