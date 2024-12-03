US Thanksgiving weekend records 197 million shoppers, retail body says

Business Business US Thanksgiving weekend records 197 million shoppers, retail body says

US Thanksgiving weekend records 197 million shoppers, retail body says

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 22:33:03 PKT

(Reuters) - About 197 million Americans shopped over the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday this year, data from the National Retail Federation showed on Tuesday.

The number of shoppers exceeded the retail body's prior expectations of 183.4 million, but was still lower than the 200 million shoppers in 2023.

During the long weekend, consumers on average spent $235, or $8 more than 2023, with top gifts purchases being apparel and accessories, followed by toys as well as personal care, the retail trade body's report showed.

The data signals retailers' success in countering a shorter shopping window this year and bargain-focused shoppers through blockbuster deals.

"Even with this year's shortened shopping period and the multitude of early sales promotions from retailers, this past weekend exceeded expectations in terms of the sheer volume of shoppers," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

With only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, the NRF expects holiday sales to grow at its slowest pace.

Black Friday was the most popular day during the Thanksgiving weekend with about 81.7 million consumers shopping in stores and about 87.3 million shopping online, the report said on Tuesday.

US e-commerce sales surged 14.6% during Black Friday, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, while in-store sales edged up 0.7% from last year.

Customers increasingly opting to shop on their mobiles and laptops instead of heading into stores, encouraged US retailers to go all out with aggressive promotions and deals on websites and apps.

Whether Ghana's ruling party gets cocoa farmer Joseph's Arkoh's vote hinges on an unlikely issue.

Top selling categories on Cyber Monday ranged from electronics to jewelry, data from Adobe Analytics showed.