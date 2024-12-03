Gold prices increase by Rs700 per tola

Business Business Gold prices increase by Rs700 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs600

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 16:37:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs275,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs274,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs600 to Rs235,940 from Rs235,340 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs216,278 from Rs215,728.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market rose by $7 to $2,640 from $2,633, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witness bullish trend on Tuesday as it closed above 104,500 on Tuesday in another historic high.

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 104,559.07 points after gaining 1,284.13 points against previous close of 103,274 points.

The PSX on Thursday (Nov 28) attained the historic high of 100,346 points on the heels of unprecedented streak of surge in the last one month or so.

