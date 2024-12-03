Bulls continue to rule PSX

The benchmark KSE-100 index hovered at 104,225 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witness surge of bulls above 0.1 million points for a fourth consecutive day.

The benchmark KSE-100 index hovered at 104,225 points after gaining more than 900 points on Tuesday against previous close of 103,274 points.

The PSX on Thursday (Nov 28) attained the historic high of 100,346 points on the heels of unprecedented streak of surge in the last one month or so.

As trading began early on Thursday, the KSE-100 index surged by 1,077 points to reach a new milestone.

It, however, closed at 100,082 on the fourth working day of the week.

The KSE-100 index, which is a key benchmark in PSX, has achieved one milestone after another in November 2024 amid recurring reports of economic stability mainly due to the recent loan disbursement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The reassuring agreement with the international lender and Pakistan economic czar Muhammad Aurangzeb’s subsequent announcement ruling out a mini-budget boosted investor confidence in recent times.

ROAD TO 100,000

The passage to the PSX milestone has not been without bumpers and roadblocks. The latest challenge in the journey came in the form of PTI’s trumpeted protest in Islamabad which created quite a stir in the stock market.