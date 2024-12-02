CPI inflation decelerates to 4.9pc in November

It is the lowest in 6.5 years in November

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that Pakistan’s annual consumer price index inflation rate was 4.9% in November.

The PBS released the data on Monday.

Pakistan witnessed continuous decrease in inflation during last few months as it hit a historic high of 38pc last year.

The State Bank of Pakistan is also scheduled to review the policy rate on December 16 amid positive economic activity in the country.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the CPI inflation General decreased to 4.9pc on year-on-year basis in November 2024 as compared to 7.2pc in the previous month and 29.2pc in November 2023.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it was observed that inflation increased by 0.5pc in November as compared to an increase of 1.2pc in the previous month.

Earlier, it was reported that the weekly inflation decelerated to 5.13 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the week ended on November 28 as compared to corresponding week of last year.

It merits mention here that the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also attained the historic high of 100,346 points on the heels of unprecedented streak of surge in the last one month or so.

The KSE-100 index, which is a key benchmark in PSX, has achieved one milestone after another in November 2024 amid recurring reports of economic stability mainly due to the recent loan disbursement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The reassuring agreement with the international lender and Pakistan economic czar Muhammad Aurangzeb’s subsequent announcement ruling out a mini-budget boosted investor confidence in recent times.