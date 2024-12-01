Petrol, diesel prices up by Rs3.72, Rs3.29 per litre, respectively

New prices have been imposed for next 15 days

Updated On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 00:48:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Saturday increased the prices of petrol by Rs3.72 per litre and diesel Rs3.29 per litre for the next 15 days.

With this increase, the price of petrol stand Rs252.10 per litre against its previous price Rs248.38, whereas with increase of the diesel price by Rs3.29 per litre, new the price of diesel is Rs258. 43 per litre

On the other hand, the prices of light diesel have been reduced 48 per paisa, and kerosene oil by 62 per paisa.

According to the notification of the Ministry of Finance, the price of kerosene oil has been reduced by 62 paisa per litre and the price of light diesel oil by 48 paisa per litre.

After the price reduction, the new price of kerosene will be Rs164.98 per litre and the new price of light diesel oil is Rs151. 73 per litre.

According to the notification of the Ministry of Finance, the new prices of petroleum products is imposed by December 1 to 15.

Earlier, The federal government increased the petroleum prices for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the petrol price has been increased by Rs1.35 per litre, setting the new price at Rs248.38 per litre.

High-speed diesel price has gone up by Rs3.85 per litre, now priced at Rs255.14 per litre.

However, the kerosene price has been reduced by Rs1.48 per litre, with the new rate at Rs161.54 per litre.

Light diesel oil price has been slashed by Rs2.61 per litre, setting the new price at Rs147.51 per litre.