Musadik showcases Pakistan's energy, mining investment potential at global forum

Highlights policy initiatives to attract foreign direct investment

Published On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 10:43:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, on Friday, underscored the government of Pakistan’s policy initiatives to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the energy, renewables, and mining sectors.

Speaking at the 28th World Investment Conference 2024 in Riyadh, Dr. Malik participated in productive discussions with global energy leaders.

During a panel session titled “Diversifying Energy Sources: Accelerating FDI in Energy and Minerals Projects,” he highlighted the government’s achievements and reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating investors.

Other prominent panellists included Daler Juma, Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan; Sujatha, Vice President for Global Partnerships and Net Zero at Invest India; and Omar Aldaweesh, CEO of EDF Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

