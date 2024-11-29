EASA lifts ban on PIA flights to Europe: Khawaja Asif

Business Business EASA lifts ban on PIA flights to Europe: Khawaja Asif

EASA had suspended PIA flights to European countries on June 30, 2020

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 20:04:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif Friday confirmed that the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted the ban on PIA flights to Europe.

Calling it a historic day, the federal minister credited the success to the Ministry of Aviation’s focused efforts and adherence to international safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Read also: European Union retains ban on PIA flights

EASA had suspended PIA flights to European countries on June 30, 2020, following revelations of fake pilot licenses.

However, after government efforts, the suspension was temporarily eased, allowing PIA to operate flights until July 3, 2020.

Talking to a private TV channel, the defence minister stated, “We are aiming to resume operations as soon as possible. While I cannot provide an exact date, it’s only a matter of time.”

He further explained that PIA, which is in the process of privatisation, needs new aircraft for its fleet before it can restart services to Europe. “PIA is facing a significant shortage of aircraft for these new routes,” Asif said, adding that this would also assist in the airline’s financial recovery.

Regarding privatisation, Asif noted, “Our initial round of privatisation did not receive much response. However, regaining these European routes is a major boost for PIA and will make it more appealing to potential buyers.”

He also mentioned that while the privatisation transaction may require restructuring, the process would move forward swiftly.

Fake licences scandal

In July 2020, European authorities imposed a six-month ban on Pakistani airlines following revelations by then Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar that many pilots held "fake" licences.

Since then, the European safety agency repeatedly extended the ban on PIA flights to the region, citing concerns over Pakistan's ability to consistently meet international aviation safety standards.

The ban dealt a significant blow to PIA, which was already facing global scrutiny over issues within Pakistan's aviation sector.

