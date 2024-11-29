Pakistan's forex reserves cross $16 billion, SBP data shows

The central bank's reserves stood at $11.418 billion after addition of $130 million

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves soared to $16.076 billion, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed.

According to the data, the central bank's reserves stood at $11.418 billion after addition of $130 million for the week ending November 22, 2024.

The commercial banks collectively held $4.657 billion, the data showed.

It may be recalled that SBP’s forex reserves are still below the critical levels in the pre-COVID years when the liquid reserves consistently hovered above $20 billion.