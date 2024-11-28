Gold prices drop by Rs700 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs600

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs275,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs275,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs600 to Rs235,940 from Rs236,540 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs216,278 from Rs216,828.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,640 from $2,647, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by eight paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.96.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.60 and Rs279.10 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 84 paisa to close at Rs292.82 against the last day’s closing of Rs291.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of Rs1.55 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.74 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs350.19.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 04 paisa to close at Rs 75.69 and Rs 74.03 respectively.