Nepra completes power package hearing, decision soon

The winter electricity package aims to incentivise increased electricity consumption

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 06:58:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has completed its public hearing on the federal government’s proposed winter electricity package for fiscal year 2025, which aims to offer significant savings to domestic and industrial consumers.

The winter electricity package aims to incentivise increased electricity consumption during the traditionally low-demand winter months by offering significant discounts to domestic and industrial consumers. A detailed Nepra’s decision on the package is expected soon.

The hearing, chaired by Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar, reviewed the Winter Demand Initiative FY-2025, which has already been approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The initiative, effective from December 2024 to February 2025, is designed to be subsidy-neutral and focuses on maximising the use of system generation capacity while reducing gas consumption.

The winter electricity package, which targets industrial, domestic, and commercial users, offers discounts on additional electricity usage compared to the same period last year.

As per key benefits for power consumers under the winter package, discounts for consumers of domestic consumers will range between 30 percent (Rs. 11.42 per unit) for minimal additional usage and 50pc (Rs. 26 per unit) for higher usage.

Furthermore, the discounts for the industrial consumers will range between 18% (Rs. 5.72 per unit) for minimal additional usage and 37% (Rs. 15.05 per unit) for higher usage.

However, the initiative caps consumption increases at 25% compared to the previous year and excludes solar (net metering) consumers, drawing criticism from stakeholders.